2 cops suspended in UP's Bhadohi after being caught taking bribes on video

Bhadohi (UP), May 27 (PTI) Two sub-inspectors were suspended with immediate effect after a video showing them allegedly accepting bribes in the Kotwali Police Station surfaced on social media, an officer on Tuesday said.

Superintendent of Police Abhimanyu Manglik said the investigation of the matter has been handed over to Additional Superintendent of Police Shubham Agarwal.

He said sub-inspectors Dilshad Khan and Subhash Bauddh were caught taking money from a person in a land case.

The incident, he said, happened around a fortnight ago, and the video surfaced online on Monday.

The sub-inspectors were posted to the Kotwali Police Station 15 days ago. PTI COR NAV VN VN