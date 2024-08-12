2 cousins drown while taking dip in Jaipur’s Galta Kund

Jaipur, Aug 12 (PTI) Two cousins drowned while taking a dip in Galta Kund here on Monday, police said.

Galta Kund, located about 10 km away from Jaipur city, holds religious significance and devotees come here to take a holy dip in its water.

Assistant Commissioner of Police (North) Harishankar Sharma said Soni Koli (20) and Rahul Koli (23), residents of Sawai Madhopur, jumped into the Galta Kund to take a bath and drowned after getting stuck in deep water.

The brothers lived in Meena Paldi in Kanota. The bodies were handed over to the family members after post-mortem, he added.