2 Covid-related deaths reported in Karnataka

Bengaluru, Dec 20 (PTI) Two Covid-19 related deaths and 20 fresh cases were reported in Karnataka, according to a Health bulletin issued on Wednesday.

The bulletin stated that the deceased - both male aged 44 and 76 - died on December 16 and December 17 respectively in Bengaluru. One of them was asymptomatic while the other patient complained of breathlessness.

Earlier in the day, Karnataka Health Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao said that a 64-year-old man died in the city due to Covid-19 infection five days ago. Asked if the cause of death was the new subvariant JN.1 of the SARS CoV-2 virus, he said it was not known so far.

The person, who had comorbidities, was a resident of Chamarajpet and died on December 15, the Minister told reporters.

In the last 24 hours, a total of 808 tests were done across various districts in the state, out of which 407 were RT-PCR and 401 were Rapid Antigen Tests. The covid positivity rate in the state stood at 2.49 per cent while the case fatality rate stood at 10 per cent, it stated.

As of Wednesday, there are 92 active cases in Karnataka, of which, 72 are in home isolation, 20 in hospital, seven in ICU and 13 in general ward, it added.

Rao, meanwhile, said the state government would increase testing to gauge the rate of Covid-19 infections. In the next three days, it intends to increase the number to 5,000 tests per day.

RT-PCR tests have been made mandatory for all severe acute respiratory infection (SARI) cases, and at least 1 in 20 influenza-like illness (ILI) cases, he said.

A meeting will be held with Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and the Technical Advisory Committee (TAC) on Thursday to discuss further measures to be taken and preparations made, Rao said.

He said there is need to do more tests and genome sequencing to know about the spread of infection, adding, instructions have been issued to do more tests, especially in border districts -- Dakshina Kannada, Kodagu, Chamarajanagara and Mysuru.

The Karnataka government on Tuesday issued an advisory asking people above 60 years, those with comorbidities, pregnant women and lactating mothers, to wear face masks when outdoor, and to strictly avoid visiting closed, poorly ventilated spaces and crowded areas, in the wake of current Covid-19 situation in the country and detection of JN.1 sub-variant in neighbouring Kerala. PTI AMP SS