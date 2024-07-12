2 criminals arrested after gunfight with police in Noida

Noida, Jul 12 (PTI) Two members of a 'thak-thak' gang were arrested here on Friday following a gunfight with police, officials said.

They said Deepak alias Manish and Imtiaz alias Arman received gunshot injuries in the exchange of fire that took place near the Sector 41 outpost under the Sector 39 police station limits.

"The incident unfolded during a routine police check when the gang members, who were on a motorcycle, opened fire on officers. Police retaliated, injuring both suspects in their legs," Additional DCP, Noida, Manish Kumar Mishra said.

"Deepak is linked to over 50 criminal cases, while Imtiaz has 32 cases registered against him. Both are known for their involvement in breaking car windows and stealing valuable items, typical of the 'thak-thak' gang's modus operandi," he said.

Police seized two illegal firearms, two used cartridges, two live cartridges, a Pulsar motorcycle stolen from Delhi's Safdarjung, three stolen laptops and Rs 8,000 cash from them, the officials said.

"The apprehended criminals are seasoned offenders with extensive criminal histories," Assistant Commissioner of Police Praveen Kumar Singh said.

They were taken to a hospital for treatment and further investigations are underway, he added.