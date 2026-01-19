2 criminals held after exchange of fire in Punjab's Ludhiana

Ludhiana, Jan 19 (PTI) Two criminals were apprehended following an exchange of fire with police in Doraha here on Monday, police said.

The accused were identified as Harsimran Singh Mand and Avonjot Singh Pandol, residents of Rara Sahib and Bhutta villages, respectively.

Mand is involved in various criminal activities, they said.

Superintendent of Police Pawanjeet Singh said a checkpoint was set up following a tip-off. When a car approached, its occupants allegedly opened fire on the police, triggering a retaliatory response in which Mand sustained injuries.

The duo was overpowered and taken into custody, he said.

Inspector Akash Dutt escaped unhurt after a bullet struck his bulletproof jacket.

Two weapons were recovered from the accused, said police, adding that further investigation was underway. PTI COR CHS RHL