2 criminals held after shootout in northwest Delhi

New Delhi, Mar 22 (PTI) Two criminals were arrested following a brief exchange of fire with police near the DDA Ground in northwest Delhi, an official said on Saturday.

Vishal alias Badal and Kanhaiya alias Amit were intercepted last night near the DDA Ground, Nirankari Bhavan, based on intelligence inputs about their movement, the official said.

"When signalled to stop, the duo allegedly opened fire on the police team in an attempt to escape. In retaliation, the police team fired in self-defense, injuring Vishal in the leg. Both were arrested on the spot and taken for medical treatment," Deputy Commissioner of Police (Northwest) Bhisham Singh said.

Preliminary investigations reveal Vishal was wanted in a murder-cum-dacoity case registered at the Ashok Vihar Police Station, while Kanhaiya was involved in cases of armed robbery at the Badli Police Station and attempt to murder at the Mukherjee Nagar Police Station, he said.

Two illegal firearms and a stolen scooty were recovered from the accused, the DCP said.

A case under relevant sections of law has been registered at the Mukherjee Nagar Police Station and further investigation is underway, he added.