2 criminals held for snatching 26 mobile phone in 4 hours in Delhi

New Delhi, Aug 22 (PTI) Two men have been arrested for allegedly snatching 26 mobile phones in just four hours, police said on Thursday.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Shahdara) Surendra Choudhary said, "The mission of the accused -- Shahrukh and Asif -- was to snatch 26 mobile phones from 26 different locations in Delhi.” The two men were caught following a probe into an incident of snatching by motorcycle riders on the Geeta Colony flyover on August 8. The incident was reported by a woman, he said.

After analysing 650 CCTV cameras, a trap was laid near the flyover, and the accused were nabbed, the DCP said.

“The two men, during interrogation, revealed that their next mission was 'Ab Tak 56'," Choudhary said.

"Shahrukh is a history-sheeter and was involved in more than 23 cases of robbery, snatching, and theft. He was released from jail in November last year,” he said.

“Shahrukh is an expert in high-speed bike riding, so he needed an associate who could be an ‘expert’ in snatching. Subsequently, he came in contact with Asif who was in need of money to fulfil expenses of his girlfriend,” the DCP said.

Based on more information by the snatchers, one more accused, identified as Rizwan (40), was also arrested, the police said, adding that he used to sell off the looted items and was previously involved in six cases of murder, arms act and theft.

The accused disclosed that they first used to steal a bike and then used the same for committing offences of snatching and after committing the crime, they used to take shelter in some remote area for the next 10-15 days, DCP Choudhary said.