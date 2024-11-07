2 criminals injured in encounter while trying to flee Punjab police custody

Chandigarh, Nov 7 (PTI) Two men, accused of supplying weapons to gangs in Punjab and Haryana, were critically injured in an exchange of fire with the police in Jalandhar on Thursday when they made a failed attempt to flee police custody, officials said.

The two accused, identified as Rajeshwar Kumar and Deepak Vaid, were arrested by the Jalandhar Police Commissionerate on Tuesday.

Earlier, police had arrested four members of the Kaushal-Bambiha module and recovered as many weapons from them. During a follow-up probe into the Arms Act case registered on October 17, the names of Kumar and Vaid cropped up and they were subsequently nabbed.

Director General of Police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav said the duo were providing weapons to gangs in Punjab and Haryana and had several criminal cases registered against them.

Jalandhar Police Commissioner Swapan Sharma said following disclosures made by Kumar and Vaid, they were taken to a secluded place on the outskirts of the Jalandhar Cantonment to recover the weapons and ammunition they had claimed to have hidden there.

Upon reaching the spot, the two accused managed to run from the spot by opening fire at the police team using a pistol retrieved from the spot, he said.

Police officials opened retaliatory fire and managed to apprehend them after an over 1 km chase on foot, the police commissioner said, adding that two pistols and five cartridges were seized from them.

The DGP said both the accused were involved in multiple heinous crimes and were also conspiring to commit major crimes in many districts, including Hoshiarpur, Shaheed Bhagat Singh Nagar and Kapurthala. PTI CHS NSD NSD