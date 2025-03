New Delhi, Mar 4 (PTI) Two people were grievously injured when their car rammed into a tree in Dwarka's Sector 6 on Tuesday morning, an official said.

The duo was taken to a nearby hospital and their condition is said to be critical, he said.

Due to the impact of the collision, the front portion of the car was completely crushed, the official said.