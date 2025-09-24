2 crocodiles strayed from Kolkata zoo enclosure amid Sep 23 deluge, put back in after 1 hour

Kolkata, Sep 24 (PTI) Two crocodiles strayed from their enclosure as heavy rain inundated the Alipore Zoological Museum on September 23 before being put back in after an hour, officials said. The reptiles were spotted by zoo employees, who were inspecting the enclosures and cages of other animals in the facilty, after a record amount of rainfall threw life out of gear in Kolkata and flooded streets and houses on Tuesday.

“The zoo employees managed to keep 16 other crocodiles within the enclosure, but had a trying time in capturing the two others that strayed. After an hour, they managed to put those back inside with the help of nets,” an official said.

“There was no possibility of the crocodiles straying outside the zoo area, as the outlet connecting it with the Tolly Nallah (drain) has a net on its mouth,” he said.

The zoo authorities had to press into service several pumps to drain out water from the enclosures of hippopotamus, tiger, giraffe and other animals, the official added.

At least 10 people were killed, nine of them due to electrocution, as torrential overnight rain – among the heaviest in nearly four decades – left Kolkata and adjoining districts paralysed on Tuesday, crippling air, rail and road transport, shutting educational institutions, and prompting the state government to advance Puja holidays. PTI SUS RBT