2 crore jobs created during 14-yr TMC rule in Bengal: Mamata

Kolkata, Dec 2 (PTI) West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday claimed that over 2 crore jobs have been created in the state during the Trinamool Congress' 14-year rule.

Presenting the report card of the performance of her government, which has been in power since 2011, she said that West Bengal topped the country in MGNREGA, rural housing, village road construction four times in a row, "before the Centre withheld money".

"The West Bengal government continued with its development activities despite the Centre not clearing the state's dues... we spent Rs 1 lakh crore on Khadya Sathi food security scheme covering 9 crore people and Rs 1,717 cr on Duare Ration for 7 crore people," she said.

Banerjee claimed that her government enhanced budgetary allocation in the health sector by six times in the last 14 years.

West Bengal is now a model in various fields for the rest of India, she asserted.

"Over 2.2 crore women currently receive Lakshmir Bhandar monthly assistance... more than 99 lakh additional families got drinking water connections in the last 14 years," she claimed.

Attacking the NDA, she alleged, "They distributed Rs 10,000 in Bihar before the assembly polls but mobilised bulldozers after the elections got over." PTI SMY ACD