2 crore joined UP BJP in latest membership drive: CM Adityanath

Lucknow, Oct 15 (PTI) Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday said two crore new members have joined the BJP in the state, as the party closed the second phase of its membership campaign that began on October 1.

In a post on 'X', Adityanath welcomed these members to the BJP family and praised the collective efforts of the workers on this achievement.

"There is full confidence that every member of the state BJP family, imbued with the spirit of 'Nation First', will prove to be a partner with full energy and commitment in the fulfilment of the resolution of 'Developed Uttar Pradesh - Developed India'," he said.

According to a statement issued here by the BJP, two crore new members have joined the ruling party in the state.

The second phase of BJP's membership campaign started on October 1 and continued till October 15.

The party's state president Bhupendra Singh Chaudhary had announced a target of two crore new joinees, in a meeting of party officials, public representatives and workers held here last month.