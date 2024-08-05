2 crore saplings to be planted on 'Hariyali Teej' in Rajasthan

Jaipur, Aug 5 (PTI) About two crore saplings will be planted in a single day on 'Hariyali Teej' on Wednesday in Rajasthan, officials said.

According to an official statement, on the occasion of 'Hariyali Teej' on August 7, about two crore saplings will be planted across the state under the 'Hariyalo Rajasthan-Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam' campaign.

To make the campaign successful, the preparations of all 50 districts were reviewed through video conferencing at the secretariat on Monday.

Additional Chief Secretary (Water Resources) Abhay Kumar said that it is also important to save the saplings that are planted. He directed to ensure 'geo tagging' of all the saplings being planted. He said that information about all the plants should be uploaded on the 'Hariyalo Rajasthan' app and the Government of India's 'Meri Life' app.

He directed all the district collectors to also ensure the availability of plants in all revenue villages so that the campaign can be successful and the set target can be achieved.

In the state Budget 2024-25, a target has been set to plant and nurture seven crore saplings by involving every family through the Chief Minister's Tree Plantation Maha Abhiyan. PTI AG MNK MNK