2 crore voters in Haryana eligible to cast vote, 467 of them from transgender community

Chandigarh, May 14 (PTI) Over 2 crore voters in Haryana are eligible to cast their votes in the Lok Sabha polls – 94 lakh of them women and 467 of them transgender voters, state Chief Electoral Officer Anurag Agarwal on Tuesday.

Advertisment

The official said 19,812 permanent polling stations have been set up in the state, while 219 more temporary polling stations have also been set up.

Adequate arrangements will be made at all polling stations, keeping in mind the current hot weather conditions. The voters will be welcomed outside the polling booths by Booth Level Officers on the day of voting.

Agarwal said the Election Commission's task is to complete the election process in a fair and transparent manner.

Advertisment

Voting for all the 10 Lok Sabha seats in Haryana will take place on May 25.

Prior to the day of voting, invitation letters are being sent to the voters through BLOs to eligible voters in order to increase voter turnout, the CEO said.

Meanwhile, Agarwal said that the police department has issued instructions to all the commissioners of police and superintendents of police that two personal security officers should be given to the contesting candidates of all recognised political parties.

Advertisment

A copy of general instructions to the police department on Lok Sabha poll related arrangements has been sent to the office of the Chief Electoral Officer, Haryana.

As per these instructions, while two PSOs have to be provided to the contesting candidates of the recognised parties, more security can be provided when required after making threat assessment.

Independent candidates can also receive security as required.

Advertisment

Agarwal said, "we want our candidates to remain safe and sound and to be able to campaign effectively.” Meanwhile, Agarwal said that to ensure maximum participation of the voters in the Lok Sabha elections, election icons have been designated in every district.

People are taking selfies with cutouts of these election icons installed at various places, he said.

All SVEEP (Systematic Voter's Education and Electoral Participation) activities are being organised in the Lok Sabha general elections, he said.

School and college students are being engaged with these SVEEP activities related to voter awareness via street plays, Agarwal said. PTI SUN SKY SKY