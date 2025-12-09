2 crore women have become Lakhpati Didis: Shivraj Singh Chouhan

New Delhi, Dec 9 (PTI) Union Rural Development Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said on Tuesday that more than two crore women self-help group workers in the country have become "Lakhpati Didis" and the Centre is working towards increasing the number to three crore.

Chouhan was speaking at the Saras Aajeevika Food Festival here that concluded on Tuesday.

"More than two crore women in our country have become Lakhpati Didis and our goal is to increase this number to three crore," the minister said.

He called the food festival a symbol of woman empowerment, cultural diversity and national integration.

Chouhan said despite the diversity of languages, costumes and cuisines, India remains united as a country, and this food festival symbolises that cultural richness.

The minister also tasted various dishes at the food festival.

The 11-day food festival was organised in collaboration with the National Institute of Rural Development and Panchayati Raj and Kutumb Shree.

Self-help groups from across the country had set up 62 stalls featuring cuisines from different states.

Lakhpati Didis are women SHG workers who have achieved a sustainable annual household income of more than Rs 1 lakh. Launched by the Ministry of Rural Development, the programme aims at empowering women by providing training, financial aid and convergence with other schemes to boost diverse livelihoods and financial independence. PTI AO RC