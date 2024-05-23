2 cyber fraudsters, including bank employee, arrested in Gurugram

Gurugram, May 23 (PTI) The Gurugram cyber police has arrested two alleged fraudsters, including an employee of the IDFC Bank who provided bank account details to the cyber criminals, police said.

According to the police, a person filed a complaint of cheating of about Rs 1.55 crore on February 16 on the pretext of better returns by investing in the stock market through a fake website. A case was registered at the cyber crime east police station based on the complaint.

A team of the cyber police led by Inspector Savit Kumar on Wednesday arrested an employee of the IDFC Bank along with his accomplice, the police said. Both the accused, identified as Satish and Pritam, were arrested from Jhunjhunu in Rajasthan, they added.

Main accused Satish revealed that he worked at an IDFC Bank branch in Jhunjhunu, adding that he opened a fake bank account and provided it to cyber thugs, the police said.

"The arrested bank employee Satish had fraudulently opened a bank account and made it available to cyber thugs. Accused Satish used to take Rs 50,000 for providing the bank account. Pritam used to work as a middleman to provide bank accounts to cyber thugs. So far, eight accused have been arrested in the case. We are questioning the accused," said Priyanshu Dewan, ACP cyber.

So far this year, 14 bank employees allegedly involved in cyber fraud cases have been arrested, said police. PTI COR MNK MNK