2 cyber thugs held in Gurugram

Gurugram, Dec 30 (PTI) Two cyber fraudsters have been arrested for allegedly duping people on the pretext of monetary gains in return of completing online tasks.

Advertisment

Seven mobile phones, as many debit cards and 13 SIM cards were recovered from the possession of Shriram Meena and Sumit Meena, both residents of Rajasthan, they said.

According to the police, a man filed a complaint that he was duped of around Rs 70,000 in the name of completing a social media-based task. An FIR regarding this was registered at cyber-crime south police station on October 10.

While investigating, the team of cyber police arrested two accused from Jaipur on Saturday. The police took the accused on two days of police remand after being produced in a court here, ACP Cyber Priyanshu Dewan said.

Advertisment

"During interrogation, it was revealed that Shriram used to provide bank accounts to other cyber thugs and Sumit also used to run that bank account in collaboration with other cyber thugs,” a police officer said.

In return, the accused used to get 10 per cent of the defrauded amount, the police said. PTI COR NB NB