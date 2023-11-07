2 dacoits killed in exchange of fire with police in Assam

Goalpara (Assam), Nov 7 (PTI) Two “most-wanted” dacoits were killed and three policemen injured following an exchange of fire in Assam’s Goalpara district, an official said on Tuesday.

The police personnel opened fire when the duo reportedly tried to evade arrest, he said.

Goalpara SP V V Rakesh Reddy said the incident took place late on Monday when a police team tried to intercept the vehicle in which the two were travelling.

“We had prior information of movement of these two criminals towards Goalpara, and accordingly, our team had laid an ambush near Nichinta. When their vehicle approached, it was signaled to stop, but they kept on driving,” he said.

The security personnel team, led by the Additional SP (Crime), chased the SUV, with the duo firing at the police vehicle, and then disembarking from their car and making a run for nearby dense forests, the officer said.

“We had to fire at them in retaliation and both of the criminals were injured. They were taken to the Goalpara Civil Hospital, where doctors declared them brought-dead,” he said.

Among the deceased is Amar Thapa, who is wanted in several cases of murder, extortion, and dacoity in Assam and bordering Meghalaya. His associate Faridul Islam, a wanted criminal as well, died in the encounter, too, Reddy said.

The additional SP and two other police personnel were injured when their vehicle crashed during the chase.

The injured policemen are in a stable condition, Reddy said.

Two pistols and several rounds of ammunition were recovered from the two dacoits, he added.