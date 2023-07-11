2 daily wage labourers shot dead in northeast Delhi: Police

New Delhi, Jul 11 (PTI) Two daily wage labourers were allegedly shot dead by unidentified assailants in northeast Delhi's Welcome area in the early hours of Tuesday, police said.

The deceased were identified as Pradeep and Bablu, both aged 40 years, they said.

Police said the information regarding the incident was received at about 2:15 am.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Northeast) Joy Tirkey said a man was found dead with two gunshot wounds on his stomach and lower abdomen on the main 65 futa road, Pili Mitti in the Welcome area. He was identified as Pradeep, a daily wage labourer. Two empty 9-mm shells were found near the body.

Soon after, Bablu was found dead with two gunshot injuries on his chest and lower abdomen near a lane in Subhash Park, the DCP said.

Police said Bablu, who was a "bad character" as recorded by the Bhajanpura police station, had 13 cases of snatching and theft registered against him. He also worked as a daily wage labourer. Two empty 9-mm shells were found near his body as well.

"The distance between the bodies was about 300 metres. It has been found that both Pradeep and Bablu knew each other and were probably together when the incident took place. It seems that Bablu was shot at first in the lane, followed by Pradeep, who was shot at on the main road," the DCP said.

Both were taken to the Guru Teg Bahadur (GTB) hospital, where they were declared "brought dead", police said.

A case of murder has been registered, police said, adding that multiple teams have been formed to work on the case. PTI AMP RC