2-day conference on PESA Act inaugurated in Pune

New Delhi, Jan 11 (PTI) A two-day regional conference on the Panchayats (Extension to the Scheduled Areas) Act was inaugurated in Pune in Maharashtra on Thursday, according to an official statement.

The PESA Act of 1996 gives special powers to gram sabha in a state's scheduled areas, especially for the management of natural resources.

Five of the 10 states which have areas under the PESA Act - Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, Rajasthan and Himachal Pradesh -- are participating in the conference.

Inaugurating the conference, Ministry of Panchayati Raj secretary Vivek Bharadwaj highlighted the central government's endeavours in empowering tribal communities.

He laid emphasis on the implementation of Pradhan Mantri Janjati Adivasi Nyaya Maha Abhiyan (PM-JANMAN) of the Ministry of Tribal Affairs, designed to provide comprehensive support to tribal communities.

Bharadwaj reiterated the government's commitment and resolve to reach out to tribal groups and Particularly Vulnerable Tribal Groups (PVTGs), and said the PESA Act is crucial for making a positive impact on the lives of tribal communities and ensuring their sustainable development.

The deliberations at the conference focused on key themes, including the effectiveness of gram sabha, the management of minor forest produce and minerals, and the role of non-government stakeholders in strengthening the implementation of the PESA Act.

The main objective of the regional conference is to assess the progress made by the states in implementing the PESA Act and to develop a common vision on its impact at the grassroots level.

The conference aims to foster collaboration and discussions among participating states on enhancing the implementation of the PESA Act for the sustainable development of tribal communities in scheduled areas.

This is the first of the two regional conferences designed and conceptualised by the Ministry of Panchayati Raj for states with areas under the PESA Act. Discussions with the remaining five states -- Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Odisha and Telangana -- will take place during a separate conference in February. PTI AO SMN