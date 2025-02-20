2-day disaster management mock drill held at Jammu airport

Jammu, Feb 20 (PTI) A two-day disaster management mock exercise was conducted at the main airport here, an official spokesperson said on Thursday.

The National Disaster Management Authority, Jammu Airport Authority and Jammu and Kashmir Disaster Management Authority jointly conducted the exercise on February 18 and 19, the spokesperson said.

He said all the stakeholders and multiple agencies participated in the earthquake mock drill.

The diverse stakeholders besides disaster managers and responders were brought together on a single platform enabling them to exploit their capabilities and various procedures for effective, timely and coordinated response, the spokesperson said.

He said officials from the district administration, NDRF, SDRF, Army, CRPF, Air Force, Health Department, Fire and Emergency Department, and 'Apda Mitras', among others participated in the rescue drill.

The department of disaster management, relief, rehabilitation and reconstruction will be conducting many more mock drills, capacity building and awareness programmes on earthquake, floods, fires and other calamities in future to build a safer and disaster resilient J&K, the spokesperson said.