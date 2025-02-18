2-day event kicks off at Kota Military Station to Showcase Indian Army's technological advancements

Kota (Rajasthan) Feb. 17 (PTI) A two-day event organised by the Sapta Shakti Command of the Indian Army to familiarise citizens, especially youth and children, with the army's operations and technological advancements, kicked off at Kota Military Station on Monday.

The "Know Your Army" event aims to familiarise citizens with the Indian Army’s operations, technological advancements, and combat capabilities, a press note from Kota Military Station said.

The Weapons and Equipment Exhibition showcased modern military weaponry, advanced artillery, surveillance equipment, and bridge-building technologies, providing visitors with insights into the army's strategic preparedness and cutting-edge technologies. Special information was also provided about career opportunities in the army.

Additionally, demonstrations of traditional martial arts such as 'Malakhamb,' 'Kalaripayattu,' and 'Gatka' offered a glimpse into India's rich martial heritage, while the Para-Motor Show filled the audience with excitement and enthusiasm, the press note added.

The event witnessed the presence of senior military officials, dignitaries, and over 1,000 students, teachers, and citizens.

This unique initiative further strengthened the bond between the Indian Army and the public, inspiring youth towards national service, it said.