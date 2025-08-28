2-day international conference on military medicine begins in Delhi

New Delhi, Aug 28 (PTI) An international conference on military medicine aimed at strengthening international cooperation and enhancing trauma care capabilities in military operational settings began here on Thursday, officials said.

Ministry of State for Defence Sanjay Seth inaugurated 'MILMEDICON 2025' -- 'International Conference on Physical and Mental Trauma in Military Settings' and he emphasised India's commitment to advancing military medicine through global partnerships, cutting-edge research and a deep respect for the legacy of service.

"It is a fitting tribute to our warriors and a crucial step towards future-ready healthcare solutions," he said.

Organised by the Directorate General of Medical Services (Army), it is being hosted at the Manekshaw Centre in Delhi Cantonment.

"It is a strategic initiative aimed at strengthening international cooperation and enhancing trauma care capabilities in military operational settings," the defence ministry said.

The two-day conference is focusing on innovations, challenges and reforms in military medicine globally.

In alignment with the Indian Army's Year of Reforms, 'MILMEDICON 2025' is more than a scientific gathering, it said.

In addition, the conference also commemorates a historic milestone -- the centenary of the Military Nursing Service, honouring 100 years of exceptional service and the unwavering spirit of 'Nari Shakti' in combat medical care, officials said.

It will deliberate upon advanced combat trauma care, integration of artificial intelligence in military healthcare, innovative trends in emergency and battlefield medical response and women in combat and leadership roles.

Representatives from over 15 foreign countries are participating in panel discussions, poster presentations and scientific gallery exhibition, making the conference a truly international platform for strategic dialogue and medical innovation, the ministry said.

Senior dignitaries from the Indian armed forces, international military medical delegations, civilian healthcare experts and academia are also taking part in the deliberations. PTI KND RHL