2-day Model United Nations for students at Delhi Assembly

New Delhi, Aug 4 (PTI) The Delhi government's B R Ambedkar Schools of Specialised Excellence commenced its first Model United Nations for students at the Delhi Assembly on Friday.

Advertisment

The two-day event, an educational simulation for students to learn about the functioning of the United Nations, diplomacy and international relations, is being attended by 180 student delegates.

Addressing the delegates, Delhi Education Minister Atishi said that programme such as Model United Nations (MUN) will provide schoolchildren an opportunity to think beyond textbooks and contemplate major societal, national and global issues.

"This is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for students of Delhi government schools to be in the central hall of the Delhi Legislative Assembly, where important decisions related to Delhi are taken by the elected representatives of the state," Atishi said.

Advertisment

She further stated that experience at MUN will cultivate a sense of responsibility in government school students and prepare them to bring about impactful global reforms.

Delhi Assembly Speaker Ram Niwas Goel said, "Engagement in such meaningful discussions reflects the essence of democratic values and encourages the active participation of our students in shaping the future of our society." According to the Delhi government, students participating at the Model United Nations will discuss global topics such as climate change, refugee crisis and nuclear disarmament, similar to UN representatives.

The students of B R Ambedkar Schools of Specialised Excellence have also formed three committees, which will engage in deliberations on respective topics over a two-day period in both formal and informal groups. PTI ABU SMN