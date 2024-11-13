2-day philately exhibition begins in Jammu; over 5,000 rare stamps on display

Jammu, Nov 13 (PTI) A two-day philately exhibition showcasing history and cultural heritage of Jammu through postage stamps started here on Wednesday, an official said.

More than 5,000 rare and varied stamps issued in India and in other countries are on display in the exhibition organized by the department of posts at the Kala Kendra, Jammu, the official said.

He said some of these stamps date back to the colonial period while there are over 30 postage stamps issued on Jammu and Kashmir.

Principal Secretary, Culture and School Education, Suresh Kumar Gupta, who inaugurated the event, praised the postal department for hosting the exhibition depicting the rich history of Jammu.

He referred to philately as an important means to know about the cultural heritage of the country.

Director, Postal Services, Prateek Singh said the department introduces stamps, special covers related to events, monuments and eminent personalities from time to time which plays an important role in preserving history.

Students from different schools of Jammu and people from different walks of life visited the exhibition, the official said.