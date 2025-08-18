2-day seminar on pediatric healthcare through Ayurveda to begin on Monday

New Delhi, Aug 17 (PTI) Scholars, practitioners, researchers and students will deliberate on traditional Ayurvedic approaches and contemporary evidence-based practices for promoting child health and wellness at a two-day seminar starting here on Monday.

Rashtriya Ayurveda Vidyapeeth (RAV), an autonomous organisation under the Ministry of Ayush, will organise its 30th national seminar on the theme "Management of Illness and Wellness in Paediatrics through Ayurveda" on August 18 and 19 at the Scope Complex Auditorium on Lodhi Road, an Ayush ministry statement said.

"Ayurveda has always emphasised nurturing the health of children as the foundation of a healthy society. The upcoming National Seminar of RAV on paediatric care is a timely initiative to highlight Ayurveda's holistic approach towards both illness management and wellness promotion in children," said Prataprao Ganpatrao Jadhav, Minister of State for Ayush and Health and Family Welfare.

Ayush ministry secretary Vaidya Rajesh Kotecha said, "The 30th National Seminar of Rashtriya Ayurveda Vidyapeeth is a valuable opportunity to bring together the Ayurveda fraternity on one platform...I am hopeful that the discussions will inspire new perspectives, strengthen evidence-based practices, and encourage greater collaboration in the field of paediatric Ayurveda. Such initiatives help bridge classical wisdom and modern healthcare needs." Key features of the seminar include scientific research paper presentations on paediatric health in Ayurveda, poster presentations by young scholars and practitioners and interactive sessions on preventive and promotive healthcare in children.

The seminar seeks to provide a comprehensive platform for advancing knowledge, sharing innovations, and encouraging collaborative research in paediatric Ayurveda. PTI PLB AMJ AMJ