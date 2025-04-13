2 dead, 1 injured as car rams into container truck in Rajasthan's Sikar

Jaipur, Apr 13 (PTI) Two youths died and another was injured when their car rammed into a container truck parked on the side of a road in Rajasthan's Sikar district on Sunday, police said.

Anil Mahala (29) and his cousin Krishna Jakhar (25) died in the accident in Rashidpura village. Krishna's friend Shravan (25) suffered injuries in the accident and has been admitted to the SK Hospital in Sikar.

According to a police official, Mahala had landed at Jaipur airport from Dubai. Jakhar and his friend Shravan had come to Jaipur from Sikar to pick him up from the airport, he said. While returning home, their car rammed into the container truck, police said.

The bodies of the deceased have been handed over to their family after post-mortem, the official said. PTI AG NSD NSD