2 dead, 1 injured as four-wheeler rams into motorcycle in MP's Jabalpur

Jabalpur: Two men were killed and one was severely injured after a four-wheeler hit their motorcycle in Jabalpur district of Madhya Pradesh in the early hours of Friday, police said.

Advertisment

The incident occurred at Baroda village, approximately 25 km from the district headquarters around 3 am, Panagar police station in-charge inspector Ajay Bahadur Singh told reporters.

"Two persons were killed, while another one was seriously injured when the speeding vehicle hit their motorbike from the rear side," he said.

Shivam Sharma, Amit Sharma and Priyank Sharma were returning home in Majholi from a government medical college and hospital when they met with the accident, he added.

Advertisment

They were rushed back to the hospital, where Priyank (22) and Amit (35) were declared brought dead, he said, adding that Shivam's condition is critical.

CCTV camera footage of the Gosalpur toll plaza is being examined to trace the four-wheeler and its driver, who fled from the spot after the accident, the inspector said.