2 dead, 1 injured in collision between bikes in UP's Deoria

Deoria (UP), Sep 10 (PTI) Two men died and another got injured in a head-on collision between two motorcycles on the Kanchanpur-Gorayaghat road in Uttar Pradesh's Deoria district, police said on Wednesday.

The accident occurred near Mishrauli village around 11 pm on Tuesday when Raju Gond (24) and Ankit Gond (25), residents of Gorayaghat area, were returning home on a motorcycle, they said.

At the same time, Rajan Prasad (26), from Belwania Upadhyay village, was approaching from the opposite direction at a high speed, they said.

The two motorcycles collided in front of a local shrine near Mishrauli village, resulting in the on the spot death of Raju and Rajan, the police said.

Ankit was seriously injured and rushed to Maharshi Deoraha Baba Medical College, where he is undergoing treatment, they added.

Rampur Karkhana SHO Abhishek Kumar Rai said both motorcycles have been seized and the bodies sent for post-mortem.