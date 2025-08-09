2 dead, 1 injured in head-on collision between bikes in UP's Bhadohi

Bhadohi (UP), Aug 9 (PTI) A head-on collision between two speeding motorcycles in Uttar Pradesh's Bhadohi district on Saturday resulted in on the spot death of two men and injuries to another, police said.

SHO Ram Sarikh Gautam said the accident occurred around 8 pm near Dattipur village under Aurai police station limits.

According to police, 35-year-old Ravindra Saroj and his companion Nepali Saroj (32) were returning to their village Pipris when their motorcycle collided with another bike ridden by Mukesh Bind (30) who was heading to his village Mallupur in Gyanpur.

Both motorcycles were at high speed, leading to a severe impact, they said.

Ravindra and Mukesh died on the spot, while Nepali Saroj was injured and taken to a community health center, Gautam said.

Police have informed the families of the deceased and sent the bodies for post-mortem, he added.