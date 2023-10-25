2 dead, 1 injured in road accident in UP's Saharanpur

Saharanpur (UP), Oct 25 (PTI) Two persons died and another was injured in an accident on the Saharanpur-Muzaffarnagar highway under the Deoband police station area, police said on Wednesday.

Subhash (45) and his kin Naresh Kumar were going to Karanjali village on Tuesday night when their motorcycle hit Anuj Kumar (26), who had just got down from a bus at Sakhnanahar, killing him on the spot, Superintendent of Police (Dehat) Sagar Jain told PTI.

At the same time, a pickup vehicle hit the motorcycle injuring both Subhash and Naresh. They were taken to the district hospital where Subhash succumbed to injuries, the police officer said.

According to the police, Anuj used to work as a labourer in Deoband and was returning home when the accident occurred. Both the bodies have been sent for post-mortem, they added. PTI COR SAB NSD NSD