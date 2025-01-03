2 dead, 1 wounded as mud wall collapses in UP's Kaushambi

Kaushambi (UP), Jan 3 (PTI) A 86-year-old woman and her son died and a boy was severely wounded when a mud wall collapsed on them here on Friday, police said.

The incident happened in the Ajuwa locality under the Saini Police Station's jurisdiction.

Saini Station House Officer Brijesh Karwaria said Sharif, 56, was sleeping in a thatched mud-wall house with his mother, Shakeela Bano, and his 12-year-old son Shah Mohammad when a wall collapsed on them.

By the time locals pulled them out, Shakeela Bano and Sharif were already dead.

A calf tied nearby also perished in the collapse.

Shah Mohammad was taken to the district hospital, while the bodies of the deceased were sent for postmortem, Karwaria said. PTI COR KIS VN VN