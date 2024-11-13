2 dead, 13 ill due to suspected food poisoning at state-run shelter home in Patna

Patna, Nov 13 (PTI) Two persons died and 13 others fell ill due to suspected food poisoning at a state-run shelter home in Patna, an official said on Wednesday.

The incident happened at the home for differently-abled women, Asha Grih, at Patel Nagar in the Shahstri Nagar police station area, District Magistrate Chandrashekhar Singh told PTI.

The deceased persons were a 24-year-old woman and a nine-year-old girl. They fell ill reportedly after consuming breakfast on November 7, he said.

The shelter home is run by the Social Welfare Department.

"The duo were taken to the Patna Medical College and Hospital. While one died on November 7, the other person died on November 10. Thirteen more residents of the shelter home also fell ill between November 7 and November 11, and they were admitted to the PMCH. Three inmates have been discharged, and eight are still undergoing treatment at the hospital," Singh said.

"The exact cause of the incident is not known," he said, adding that a high-level inquiry has been ordered into the incident.

A five-member team has been formed to probe the incident with an additional district magistrate as its head, the DM said.

"It will soon submit its report. Strict action will be taken against all those found guilty," he said. PTI PKD SOM