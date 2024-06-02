2 dead, 16 injured as bus overturns in Jammu

Jammu, Jun 2 (PTI) Two passengers were killed and 16 sustained injuries when a bus overturned in the Akhnoor sub-division here on Sunday, police said.

A police official said the accident occurred near Kaleeth village in the evening after the driver lost control of the vehicle.

Kewal Kumar and V Bhagat died on the spot, he said.

The injured were taken to a nearby hospital and three of them were later referred to Government Medical College Hospital for specialised treatment, officials said.

This was the second major accident in the Akhnoor area of Jammu in the last four days.

On May 30, a bus carrying pilgrims fell into a 150 feet gorge at Tungi-Morh resulting in the deaths of 22 people and injuries to 57 others.

In a separate incident, a man was killed and another injured when a two-wheeler collided with a bus at Nud village on the outskirts of Jammu on Sunday.

The deceased was identified as Sunny Kumar (25), a resident of Gurha Jagir, while the injured Anku Kumar (23) was shifted to hospital, officials said. PTI TAS RHL