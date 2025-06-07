2 dead, 2 injured as car rams into wall in UP’s Sultanpur

Sultanpur (UP): Two people died and two others got injured after a car they were travelling in rammed into a wall in Pairon Saraiya village of Uttar Pradesh’s Sultanpur district, police said on Saturday.

According to the police, Arvind (29), who was driving the car, died on the spot while Shubham (27) succumbed to his injuries while undergoing treatment at a hospital.

SHO Praveen Kumar said two passengers -- Rajendra Prasad (50) and Ravi (16) -- are seriously injured and undergoing treatment at the district hospital.

They were going to Nevada village in Ayodhya district. Prima facie, it seems that the driver fell asleep while driving. The bodies have been sent for post-mortem, he said.