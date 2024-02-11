2 dead, 3 critically injured after car falls into ditch on Jhalawar-Aklera highway

Kota (Rajasthan), Feb 11 (PTI) Two persons were killed and three others sustained serious injuries after their car rammed into the barrier wall of a bridge and tumbled over into a ditch in Jhalawar district, officials said on Sunday.

The accident happened at 9 pm on Saturday near Manyakhedi village on the Jhalawar-Aklera state highway under Manhore Thana police station, they said.

The dead were identified as Suhail Mohammad (22) and Sameer Shah (24), both residents of Manhore Thana town. Abrar, Sayeed and Aman, also from the same town, are critically injured and are undergoing treatment at a hospital.

According to police, the car coming from Jhalawar lost balance, crashed into the barrier of the bridge and fell into the 10-15-ft ditch. Suhail Mohammad died on the spot, said Ajit Choudhary, SHO at Manhore Thana police station.

Sameer Shah succumbed to his injuries during treatment at a hospital in Jhalawar on Sunday morning, he said.

Choudhary said the bodies were handed over to their family members after postmortem on Sunday morning and a case was lodged in the matter for investigation.

One of the injured persons was referred to SMS hospital in Jaipur while the other two are under treatment in a Kota hospital, the SHO said. The condition of the three persons was still reported to be critical, he added. PTI COR SKY SKY