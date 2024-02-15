2 dead, 3 injured in head-on collision between truck, jeep

Gonda (UP), Feb 15 (PTI) Two people were killed and three injured after their jeep collided with a truck due to dense fog here on Thursday, police said.

Superintendent of Police Vineet Jaiswal said that some people from Bhinga area in Shravasti district were going to Ayodhya for some work this morning.

Their car collided head on with a truck amidst dense fog on the Gonda-Bahraich road, police said.

While jeep occupants Sunil Tiwari (38) and passenger Nanke (32) died in a hospital, driver Bajragi and other passengers Shivam Mishra and Saurabh are undergoing treatment, police said.

Jaiswal said that the bodies have been sent for post-mortem and the truck driver has been arrested. PTI COR NAV NB NB