2 dead, 4 injured in car-autorickshaw collision in Gurugram

Gurugram, Nov 5 (PTI) Two people were killed while four others were seriously injured after a speeding car hit an autorickshaw on Dwarka Expressway in the early hours on Wednesday, police said.

According to the police, the accident happened around 4 am while crossing the Garhi Harsaru flyover on the expressway.

A speeding car struck the auto directly, causing it to overturn. The driver fled leaving his car on the spot, they said.

The injured are being treated in hospital. An FIR has been registered at sector 10 A police station.

Mausim, Arif, Sahil and Rihan were returning from a salon they worked at in MG Road, in an auto driven by Sahil. Raju, the driver's brother, was also in the vehicle when they were traveling via Railway Road towards Sector 89, police said.

A police team reached the spot and rushed all the injured to the civil hospital where auto driver Sahil (27) and Arif (30) were declared dead. The injured Mausim, Rihan, Raju and Sahil are still being treated in hospital, police said.

A senior police officer said that they are examining CCTV footage from the expressway to investigate the accident. Efforts are also underway to identify and arrest the car driver. "We have seized the car and bodies are kept in the mortuary for post-mortem," he said. PTI COR SKY SKY