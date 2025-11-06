2 dead, 5 injured in car-truck collision in Jharkhand

Gumla (Jharkhand), Nov 6 (PTI) Two persons were killed and five grievously injured in a head-on collision between a car and a truck in Jharkhand's Gumla district on Thursday morning, police said.

The accident took place on Khunti-Simdega main road within Kamdara police station limits.

Kamdara police station officer-in-charge Shashi Prakash told PTI that the occupants of the car were returning from Ramrekha Fair in Simdega when the accident took place near Pokla Bazar Tand.

"The deceased have been identified as Sheodutt Majhi of Hasa village in Murhu and Anuj Majhi of Hasganj village in neighbouring Khunti district. The five injured were taken to Gumla Sadar Hospital from where they were referred to Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) in Ranchi," Prakash said.

The injured have been identified as driver Prabhash Kumar, Amit Mahato, Chandru Ram, Sunil Kumar and Ranjit Mahato, all residents of Murhu in Khunti district.

"The truck driver fled from the spot after the accident. We have seized both the vehicle, and investigation is underway. We have informed the family members of the injured and the deceased," the officer said. PTI ANB MNB