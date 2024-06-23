2 dead, 8 injured as tempo rams into truck in UP

Muzaffarnagar (UP), Jun 23 (PTI) Two people died and eight others got injured when their tempo rammed into a truck here on Sunday, police said.

The incident happened in the New Mandi area when a tempo full of passengers went out of control on Bhopa road and rammed into the truck parked on the side of a road, Circle Officer Rupali Rao said.

Renu (40) and Deepak (18) died in this accident, she said.

Eight people got injured in the accident and have been hospitalised, police said, adding that the truck driver fled from the spot with the vehicle.