2 dead after driving SUV into flooded underpass in Faridabad

Faridabad (Haryana), Sep 14 (PTI) Two private bank employees have died after getting trapped in their sports utility vehicle in the flooded Old Faridabad Railway underpass here, police said on Saturday.

It happened late Friday night when the victims, Punyashray Sharma (48) and Viraj (26), were returning home in Greater Faridabad from Gurugram, they said.

According to police, due to the rainfall throughout Friday, the underpass was inundated and as a precaution, cars were being warned against entering it.

They said that around 11:50 pm, an XUV 700 entered the underpass, ignoring all warnings and got stuck in the deep floodwater, following which water gushed into the vehicle.

Passers-by attempted to help the duo stuck in the car and after a lot of efforts, managed to get them out but Viraj died on the spot, police said.

Sharma was taken to the Badshah Khan Civil Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, they added.

"Their families have been informed. We will hand over the bodies to the next of kin after post-mortem examinations," Inspector Samer Singh, SHO of the NIT Faridabad police station, said. PTI COR IJT IJT