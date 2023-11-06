2 dead as bus overshoots platform at bus terminus in AP

Vijayawada, Nov 6 (PTI) Two people were killed and one injured when an APSRTC bus overshot the platform at the bus terminus here on Monday.

The incident occurred at 8.20 am today when the bus crashed into platform number 12 of Pandit Nehru bus terminus, where a huge crowd of commuters was gathered, an official said.

“Instead of reversing the vehicle, the driver moved forward and overshot the platform,” regional manager M Yesu Danam told PTI.

Vijayawada bus station is a major connection point for both the Telugu states of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana and the Vijayawada – Guntur service being one of the most prominent ones.

On receiving information police arrived at the spot and have registered a case.