2 dead as car crashed into tree in UP

Kushinagar (UP), Oct 21 (PTI) Two persons died and as many were injured when their car crashed into a tree owing to the reduced visibility caused by fog here early on Tuesday morning, police said.

They were returning home after admitting a patient to a hospital in Gorakhpur.

According to police, Jhagru Sharma, Umesh Sharma, Krishna Sharma, and Rahul Gond, residents of Sapahi Buzurg village, were returning home when the incident occurred near Tharuadih around 3 am.

Umesh Sharma (55) and Jhagru Sharma (45) died on the spot while Krishna Sharma (18) and Rahul Gond (25) were seriously injured, a police official said.

The injured are undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Gorakhpur, and they are stated to be in a critical state.

SHO of Hatta police station Ramsahay Chauhan said the bodies of the deceased have been sent for post-mortem.