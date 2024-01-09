2 dead as motorcycle collides with car in Bundi

Kota, Jan 9 (PTI) The motorcycle-borne men died in a head-on collision with a car near the Bundi tunnel, police said on Tuesday.

Advertisment

The accident occurred Monday night at Chittor Pullia on National Highway 52 under the Bundi Sadar police station area, they said.

Local SHO Arvind Bhardwaj said victims Prakash Bairwa (60) and Ramlal Bairwa (42) of Siyana village were on the wrong side of the road when they collided with the car coming from the opposite direction.

Both died on the spot, the SHO said, adding the car driver fled the spot leaving the vehicle behind.

Police rushed the two victims to the Bundi district hospital, where doctors declared them dead, Bhardwaj added The bodies were handed over to their families after a post-mortem examination on Tuesday morning and a case was lodged against the car driver, who is at large, he said. PTI COR IJT IJT