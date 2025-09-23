2 dead as three-storey building collapses in Indore

Indore, Sep 22 (PTI) A three-storey house collapsed in Indore's Ranipura area on Monday night following rains, killing two persons and injuring 12 others, officials said.

District Collector Shivam Verma said that 14 members of a family were trapped under the debris of the building.

Of them, 12 were undergoing treatment at the Maharaja Yeshwantrao Government Hospital (MYH), the officer said, adding the deceased have been identified as Alifa and Faheem.

Dean of the Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Medical College, Dr Arvind Ghanghoria, told PTI that Alifa (20), who was trapped under the debris of the collapsed building, was brought to the Maharaja Yeshwant Rao Hospital, where doctors declared her dead.

The five-hour rescue operation is now over, the district collector said. "The front portion of the building had recently been rebuilt, but the back portion was old. We will investigate the condition of the building's foundation.

Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargava said that a portion of the collapsed building fell on a neighbouring structure. Preliminary information suggests the building was eight to 10 years old.