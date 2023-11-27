2 dead in bike-car collision in Rajasthan's Bundi

Kota (Rajasthan), Nov 27 (PTI) A 55-year-old woman and her son died after the motorbike they were on collided head-on with a car on the Kota–Lalsot mega highway near Arneta village on Monday, police said.

Both, the woman and her 32-year-old son Chouthmal, were residents of Khalunda village in Bundi district.

The two had been returning from Kapren town after seeing a doctor when they met with the accident, Circle Inspector, Keshoraipatan Police Station, Devesh Bhardwaj said.

The car driver who drove away after the collision is being looked for, he said.

The victims' bodies were placed in a mortuary for a post mortem, which will be conducted on Tuesday morning.

Meanwhile, in another incident that took place Sunday night near Chetawa village, five people sustained injuries after the pick-up vehicle they were travelling in was rammed into a wall.

The injured were rushed to a hospital in Talera, where two of them were referred to MBS hospital in Kota.

The injured were part of an around 10-15 people group, all residents of Laxmipura village, which was on its way to Chambal River in Keshoraipatan town to take a ritual dip on the occasion of Kartik Purnima. PTI COR VN VN