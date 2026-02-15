2 dead in late night road collision in UP's Sitapur

Sitapur (UP), Feb 15 (PTI) Two men in their 30s repairing their sugarcane trolley were run over allegedly by a speeding vehicle, police said on Sunday.

It happened on Saturday night, when the two men were hunkered down on a roadside to check their vehicle, Khairabad Police Station SHO Anil Kumar Singh said.

Both were rushed by the police in a seriously injured state to a hospital, where they were declared dead.

The deceased were identified as Sarvesh Kumar and Chandan Singh, aged 35 and 38.

According to the police, the two men were transporting sugarcane crop to a nearby mill when their trolley broke down.

Darkness was a factor behind the collision, they speculated.

The SHO said that the accused driver drove away after the collision, and a hunt for him is on. PTI COR NAV VN VN