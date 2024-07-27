2 dead in lightning strike in UP

Jalaun (UP), Jul 27 (PTI) Two persons died and as many injured after being struck by lightning in a village here on Saturday, police said.

Circle Officer Devendra Pachauri said Balram (60), Bhole (40), Rajendra (65) and Surendra Pal Singh (40) were grazing their goats in Kushal village when lightning struck them.

Balram and Bhole died on the spot, while Rajendra and Surendra Pal Singh were seriously injured and admitted to a primary health centre, the police officer said.

Seeing their serious condition, both the injured were referred to the district hospital, he said. PTI COR NAV NSD NSD