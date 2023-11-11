2 dead in motorcycle crash in Saharanpur

Saharanpur (UP), Nov 11 (PTI) A 60-year-old man died when he was hit by a speeding motorcycle while waiting for a bus in a village here, police said on Saturday. The two-wheeler rider too succumbed to injuries sustained in the crash.

Superintendent of Police (Rural) Sagar Jain said the accident took place on Friday evening in the Mirzapur police station area.

He said the motorcycle hit Abdul Rehman of Khushalpur village while he was waiting for a bus, killing him on the spot.

Shahbaz (24), who was riding the two-wheeler, was severely injured in the accident and declared dead by doctors at a hospital, Jain said.

Family members of the deceased requested police to give them the bodies without conducting post-mortem examinations, the SP said, adding that the police agreed to it. PTI COR NAV IJT IJT