2 dead in road accident in UP

Mirzapur (UP), Oct 25 (PTI) Two people were killed when a vehicle hit the tempo they were travelling in here, police said on Wednesday.

The incident occurred late on Tuesday night. A team of police personnel reached the accident spot and rushed two injured to the district hospital where they died, a police official said.

According to him, the deceased have been identified as Surendra Paswan (37) and Anand Kumar (27).

The bodies have been sent for post-mortem and efforts are on to identify the offending vehicle, the official added. PTI COR SAB NSD NSD